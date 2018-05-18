MLB DFS for May 18: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, May 18, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered Athletics first baseman Matt Olson at $2,900 on FanDuel. The result: Olson hit a three-run homer and scored 28.7 points on FanDuel, almost 10x value for anybody who had him on their roster.



For Friday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo at $4,200 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings.



Rizzo's batting average fell under .200 recently, but with six home runs on the season, his power upside is still there. And he's absolutely crushed Reds pitcher Homer Bailey, his opponent on Friday, hitting .409 lifetime against him with two home runs and six RBIs.



McClure is stacking Rizzo with third baseman Kris Bryant, who is $4,800 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.



Bryant is 10th in the national league in home runs with eight and enters Friday hitting .301. He'll also take advantage of the matchup against Bailey in the hitter-friendly confines of Great American Ballpark.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Friday who has a dream matchup against a pitcher with a sky-high ERA. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.