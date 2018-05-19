MLB DFS for May 19: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, May 19, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom at $10,000 on DraftKings. The result? He absolutely dominated, giving up just one run in six innings and striking out 13 in a win -- returning a season-high 40.1 DK points and a 4x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.

For Saturday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo at $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings for the second game of the Cubs' double-header against the Reds at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Rizzo broke out of a slump on Friday with a pair of hits and RBIs, and he's set to take aim at Reds starter Sal Romano (2-4, 4.84 ERA) on Saturday evening. Take advantage of this nice matchup in a hitter-friendly park.

Another pick McClure loves for Saturday's main slate: Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.

He gets a strong matchup against struggling White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (6.91 ERA), and has nice upside as a player who can get on, steal a base and pile up runs in what should be a high-scoring game.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Saturday who has a dream matchup against a pitcher with a sky-high ERA. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.