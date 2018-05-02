MLB DFS for May 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Wednesday, May 2, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Nationals first baseman Matt Adams at just $2,000 on FanDuel. The result: Adams exploded for two home runs, three RBIs and three runs -- returning a massive haul of 47.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Wednesday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure is all over Nationals shortstop Trea Turner at $4,300 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings



Turner has been red hot recently, recording four hits and four RBIs over his last two games. That has bumped his season average up to .286. He gets a favorable matchup on Wednesday against Ivan Nova, who has given up 35 hits in 38 innings this year.



Turner is also second in the National League in steals (12), so he should have plenty of opportunities to get on base and score.



Another pick McClure loves for Wednesday: Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who is $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.



After recording five hits in his last three outings, his average is up .327 on the season. He'll take on Brewers starter Wade Miley, who was just called up from Double-A for his first start of the year after going 8-15 with a 5.61 ERA last season.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who faces a pitcher giving up plenty of hits. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.