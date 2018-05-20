MLB DFS for May 20: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, May 20, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

To close out last week, McClure rostered Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo for $4,200 on FanDuel. The result: Rizzo went off for two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs -- returning 19.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Sunday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.

DeShields will benefit from a strong hitting environment in Chicago, where winds are expected to gust up to 14 mph. Roster him with confidence on Sunday and watch the points roll in.

McClure is stacking DeShields with Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar, who is $3,200 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel.

Profar batted behind cleanup hitter Nomar Mazara on Saturday and knocked in two runs. Profar has the potential to be a big RBI producer on Sunday against White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez, who got knocked around for six earned runs in only two innings in his last outing.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.