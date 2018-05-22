MLB DFS for May 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Tuesday, May 22, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered McClure rostered Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter at $3,300 on FanDuel. The result: Carpenter exploded for three hits, a home run, two runs and an RBI -- returning 30.9 FD points and over 9x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.



For Tuesday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure is again all over Carpenter, this time at $3,400 on both sites.



Carpenter has been hitting at an elite level recently, recording 13 hits in his last six games along with four RBIs during that span. His price, however, still remains lower than it was earlier in these season, so lock him in now while his value is strong.



Another pick McClure loves for Tuesday: Astros shortstop Carlos Correa ($3,700 on FanDuel, $4,200 on DraftKings).



He's one of the top hitting infielders in the American League and gets a mouthwatering matchup against San Francisco starter Andrew Suarez, who has an ERA of just under 5.00 on the season. Lock Correa is as one of the top overall players for Tuesday's main MLB DFS slate.



McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup against a starting pitcher he has absolutely crushed in his career. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday?