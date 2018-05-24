MLB DFS for May 24: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Thursday, May 24, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison at just $2,900 on FanDuel. The result: Harrison exploded for four hits, a walk, an RBI and a run -- returning 27.7 FD points and almost 10x value.



For Thursday, McClure loves Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar at $3,600 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.



Even though Profar enters Thursday's game with an average of .237, he's been heating up recently, recording six RBIs over the last two games. And he has a favorable chance to go off for big numbers again on Thursday against Royals pitcher Danny Duffy, who is 1-6 on the season with an ERA of 6.88.



Another pick McClure loves for Thursday: Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain at $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.



Cain leads the Brewers in average at .283 and gets an opportunity to face one of the weakest links in the Mets' rotation in lefty Steven Matz, who has a 4.42 ERA and a WHIP of 1.31. Cain has teed off against southpaws this season, hitting .400 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs.



McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup against an inexperienced starting pitcher who is completely overmatched. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



