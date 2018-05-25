MLB DFS for May 25: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Charlie Blackmon

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, May 25, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered Royals catcher Salvador Perez at $3,300 on FanDuel. The result: Perez exploded for two hits and four RBIs -- returning 23 FD points and 7x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.



For Friday, McClure loves Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.



Dahl's average has slipped to .253 overall on the season, but he still loves hitting at Coors Field, where he'll be on Friday. He's batting .345 with an on-base percentage of .406 at home, so look for big numbers again.



McClure is stacking Dahl with outfielder Charlie Blackmon, who is $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.



Blackmon has been one of the top hitters in the National League this year, entering Friday with 12 home runs and 37 runs scored.



And both players get an enticing matchup against struggling Reds starter Sal Romano, who is 2-5 on the year with a 5.62 ERA and a WHIP of 1.55. Getting both on your roster should lead to huge points on DraftKings and FanDuel.



