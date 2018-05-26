MLB DFS for May 26: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Nolan Arenado

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, May 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered McClure rostered Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling at $6,700 on FanDuel. The result: Stripling struck out 10 over 6.2 innings with no earned runs given up -- returning 60 FD points and 9x value for anybody who had him in their MLB DFS lineups.



For Saturday, McClure loves Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.



Dahl has been extremely hot at Coors Field this season, hitting .364 with an on-base percentage of .417. He went 2-for-4 in the opener against the Reds on Friday, so look for him to again tee off on one of the worst staffs in the National League.



McClure is stacking Dahl with hard-hitting third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is $4,900 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings.



Arenado is putting together an All-Star campaign with a .320 average, nine home runs and 27 RBIs on the season.



Arenado and Dahl are in position to go off on Saturday in the thin air in Denver against Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle, who is 3-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 13 home runs allowed. Getting both on your roster should lead to huge points on DraftKings and FanDuel.



