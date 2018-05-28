MLB DFS for May 28: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Monday, May 28, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Sunday, McClure rostered Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson at just $2,800 on FanDuel. The result: Granderson went off for two hits, including a home run -- returning 21.7 FD points and almost 8x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.
For the four-game evening slate on Memorial Day, McClure loves Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado at $5,100 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.
Arenado, who is in the top 10 in the National League in several hitting categories, has been especially hot recently with two home runs in his past three games. He has also reached base safely in 10 straight contests, so he's a virtual lock to get on and produce points on both FanDuel and DraftKings.
McClure is stacking him with teammate and outfielder Charlie Blackmon, who is $5,200 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.
That's because the Rockies are in an ideal situation Monday at hitter-friendly Coors Field, facing struggling Giants rookie Andrew Suarez, who has a 5.86 ERA. Loading up on as many players from this game as possible will be a key to cashing in, and McClure has the roster-building strategy you need to make that happen.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Memorial Day from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
