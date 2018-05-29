MLB DFS for May 29: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Tuesday, May 29, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Monday, McClure rostered Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $4,200 on FanDuel. The result? Story exploded for two hits, a home run, three runs and three RBIs -- returning 35.1 FD points and over 8x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.

For Tuesday's loaded slate, McClure loves Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.

He enters Tuesday on a five-game hitting streak and has raised his batting average from .253 to .270 in the past week. And he's hitting .349 at home this year, so look for him to put up big numbers this evening.

McClure is stacking him with fellow outfielder Charlie Blackmon at $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Blackmon, who is sixth in the National League in home runs with 12, has recorded four multi-hit games in his last five outings, and at least one hit in nine of his last 10. Both Blackmon and Dahl get an enticing matchup against Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija (6.23 ERA) at Coors Field, a dream park for hitters. Lock them both in and look for a huge return this evening.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.