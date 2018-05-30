MLB DFS for May 30: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Wednesday, May 30, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Tuesday, McClure rostered Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter at $3,800 on DraftKings. The result? Carpenter exploded for a home run and two RBIs -- returning 20 DK points and over 5x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.

For Wednesday's loaded slate, McClure loves Rockies outfielder Noel Cuevas at $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,200 on DraftKings.

Cuevas, a rookie, has been impressive since being promoted to the Major Leagues in April. He's hitting .300 with a home run and four RBIs, and enters Wednesday with three hits in his last four games.

McClure is stacking him with hard-hitting third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is $5,400 on both sites Wednesday.

Arenado is eighth in the National League in home runs with 10, sixth in batting average at .321, and has four total hits in his last three games. Both Arenado and Cuevas get an enticing matchup against Giants pitcher Derek Holland (4.73 ERA) at Coors Field, a dream park for hitters. Lock them both in and look for a huge return this evening.

