MLB DFS for May 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, May 6, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



To close out last week, McClure rostered Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $4,600 on FanDuel. The result: Judge went off for two hits, including a home run, and a pair of RBIs -- returning 31.2 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Sunday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.



Acuna will benefit from a strong hitting environment in Atlanta where the winds will be blowing out to center at almost 15 mph. In addition to the wind, temperatures in the upper 70's and low air density will help make this one of the top hitting environments on the slate. Roster him with confidence on Sunday.



McClure is stacking Acuna with third baseman Jose Bautista, who is $3,600 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel.



Bautista was just called up to the Braves' roster and hit sixth on Saturday. He'll benefit from the same dream weather scenario as Acuna and, since he was just called up, will likely have lower ownership.



McClure is also targeting a player who could go off on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



