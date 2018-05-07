MLB DFS for May 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Monday, May 7, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier at just $2,900 on DraftKings. The result: Frazier went 2 for 4 with a home run, a run and an RBI -- returning 19 points on DraftKings, easily his highest total of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Monday's MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Mets outfielder Michael Conforto at $3,100 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.

It has been a tough start to the season for Conforto, who enters this week with a batting average of under .200, but that has dropped his price on DraftKings and FanDuel to a very affordable number. And he'll have a chance to turn things around on Monday against a struggling Cincinnati squad that will send Homer Bailey to the hill.

Bailey has a 4.81 ERA this year and has given up 37 hits in 39 1/3 innings pitched. Conforto has a mouth-watering opportunity to put up big numbers at a price that will leave you plenty of roster flexibility.

Another pick McClure loves for Monday: Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who is $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.

Belt, who is hitting .298 on the season with six home runs, gets an enticing matchup against Phillies starter Zach Eflin on Monday. Eflin is making just his second start of the season and has a career 5.66 ERA in the majors.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off Monday because low air density in the forecast for his game should make the ball jump out of the park. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

