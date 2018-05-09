MLB DFS for May 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Wednesday, May 9, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Nationals pitcher Jeremy Helllickson at $6,000 on FanDuel. The result: Hellickson pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and recording eight strikeouts -- returning a season-high 54 points on FanDuel, all at a huge discount. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Wednesday's MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.



Schoop (oblique) came off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and responded with a run and a hit. He recorded consecutive multi-hit games before going on the shelf, so those are promising signs that he'll return plenty of value on Wednesday.



McClure is stacking him with outfielder Trey Mancini, who is $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings, because of a mouthwatering pitching matchup.



Baltimore is taking on a struggling Kansas City squad that is 27th in the league in ERA at 5.10 and 26th in WHIP at 1.44. The Royals are starting Eric Skoglund, who has a sky-high ERA of 6.84 and got completely shelled in his last outing, giving up eight hits and five earned runs in less than five full innings of work.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has historically crushed the pitcher he's facing. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.