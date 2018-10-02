MLB DFS for NL Wild Card Game: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Kris Bryant

The 2018 NL Wild Card Game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies gets underway at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. MLB DFS players can get in on the action with the major daily Fantasy sports sites holding single-game tournaments for this huge showdown. FanDuel is featuring a $50,000 Tuesday MLB Rally, while DraftKings is hosting a $175,000 NL Wild Card Clash. And before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments Tuesday, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS professional with almost $2 million in career winnings and a top-notch predictive model that helps him find the top MLB DFS picks every day.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player. He's won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

Over the final weekend of the regular season, McClure rostered Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $4,600 on FanDuel. The result? Ramirez went 3 for 4 with a home run and two runs scored Saturday -- returning 30.9 points and almost 7x value for owners. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game single-game slate featuring the Rockies and Cubs at Wrigley Field, McClure loves Chicago second baseman Javier Baez.

Baez is top 10 in the National League in home runs (34), RBI (111), runs scored (101) and stolen bases (21), so he can return great value in several categories. And he has hit over .300 this season against left-handed pitching, which is what he'll see from Colorado starter Kyle Freeland on Tuesday.

He's stacking him with third baseman Kris Bryant, who is 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI against Freeland. Bryant has also hit left-handed pitching extremely well, with a .372 average on the season. Lock in this top MLB DFS stack for Tuesday and look for a huge return on value.

