MLB DFS for Oct. 12: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Dodgers-Brewers, NLCS Game 1

MLB DFS players get another chance to cash in on playoff action on Friday, October 12, with Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. FanDuel is hosting a $150,000 Friday MLB Rally tournament, while DraftKings has a $175,000 NL Pennant Push for this Game 1 matchup. And before you enter those or any other MLB DFS tournaments on Friday, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player. He has won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

In Game 3 of the ALDS, McClure rostered Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt at just $2,700 on FanDuel. The result? Holt hit for the cycle, going 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored -- returning 25.2 points and over 9x value for owners.

For Friday's single-game slate featuring the Dodgers and Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS, McClure loves Dodgers infielder Manny Machado.

Machado filled up the stat sheet in Los Angeles' NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves. He recorded three hits, six RBIs, two homers and two runs scored in a four-game stretch.

McClure is stacking Machado with Joc Pederson, who enters Game 1 of the NLCS with a hit in six straight games. Lock in this top MLB DFS stack and look for a huge return on value on Friday in this NLCS matchup.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.