MLB DFS for Oct. 13: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Dodgers-Brewers, Red Sox-Astros

MLB DFS players get another chance to cash in on playoff action on Saturday, October 13, with Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for 4:09 p.m. ET, and Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros following at 8:09 p.m. ET. FanDuel is hosting a $70,000 MLB Rally tournament, while DraftKings has an $80,000 Pennant Push for this two-game slate. And before you enter those or any other MLB DFS tournaments on Saturday, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player. He has won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

In Game 3 of the ALDS, McClure rostered Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt at just $2,700 on FanDuel. The result? Holt hit for the cycle, going 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored -- returning 25.2 points and over 9x value for owners.

For Saturday's two-game slate, McClure loves Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Cain got off to a fast start in this series, going 3-for-5 on Friday with a double and a run score. He's stacking him with outfielder Ryan Braun at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings, as Milwaukee looks to stay hot against Los Angeles. Lock in this top MLB DFS stack for Saturday and look for a big return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

