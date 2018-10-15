MLB DFS for Oct. 15: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Brewers-Dodgers, NLCS Game 3

MLB DFS players get another chance to cash in on playoff action Monday, October 15, with Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for 7:39 p.m. ET from Los Angeles. DraftKings is hosting a $150,000 Extra Inning that awards $50,000 to first place, while FanDuel has a $75,000 MLB Rally tournament that awards $10,000 to the winner. Before you enter one of those MLB DFS tournaments or any others for Dodgers vs. Brewers, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player. He has won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

In Game 2 of the ALCS on Sunday, McClure rostered Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts on both sites. The result? Betts went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Monday night's single-game slate featuring Brewers-Dodgers, McClure loves Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

He has been quiet through two games against Los Angeles, but is due for a breakout performance after he put up some of the best hitting numbers in the National League all season, including a .326 batting average, 36 home runs and 110 RBI.

He's stacking him with third baseman Mike Moustakas as these two lefties take aim at Dodgers righty Walker Buehler, who gave up five earned runs in five innings in his one postseason start. Both these hitters are 2 for 3 lifetime against Buehler, so lock in this top MLB DFS stack and watch the points roll in Monday.

