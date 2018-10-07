MLB DFS for Oct. 7: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Sunday playoff matchups

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, October 7, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player. He's won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure rostered Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on both sites. The result? Judge slammed another home run, an RBI, two runs scored, a single and a walk -- returning 27.9 points on FanDuel and over 6x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For the two-game slate on Sunday, McClure loves Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.

Story will benefit from a favorable pitching matchup against Brewers lefty Wade Miley. Story is a lifetime .333 hitter against Milwaukee's starting pitcher, and Miley has gotten knocked around in his last two starts, giving up seven runs in seven innings over his last two outings. Roster Story with confidence on Sunday.

McClure is stacking Story with outfielder Matt Holliday, who is $3,700 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Holliday has the potential to be a big run producer at home on Sunday against Miley and the Brewers. Lock in this top MLB DFS stack and look for a huge return on value on Sunday in this NL Division Series matchup.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

