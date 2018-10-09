MLB DFS for Oct. 9: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Yankees-Red Sox, Game 4

MLB DFS players get a chance to cash in on playoff action on Tuesday, October 9, with Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET. FanDuel is hosting a $200,000 Battle in the Bronx tournament, while DraftKings has a $200,000 Rivalry Special for this win-or-go-home matchup for the Yankees. And before you enter those or any other MLB DFS tournaments on Tuesday, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player. He has won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Monday, McClure rostered Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt at just $2,700 on FanDuel. The result? Holt hit for the cycle, going 4 for 6 with five RBI and three runs scored -- returning 25.2 points and over 9x value for owners. Anybody who rostered him was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday's single-game slate, McClure loves Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler. Kinsler has a strong track record against Yankees starter CC Sabathia, hitting .268 lifetime against him with a pair of home runs and four RBI.

He's stacking Kinsler with outfielder Mookie Betts, as a red-hot Boston lineup looks to again put up big numbers after breaking out for 16 runs in Game 3. Betts was a huge part of that performance, going 2 for 5 with a pair of RBI and runs scored. Lock in this top MLB DFS stack for Red Sox-Yankees and watch the points roll in as Boston looks to advance.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.