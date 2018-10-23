MLB DFS for World Series Game 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Game 1 of the World Series gets underway Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET, and in addition to being the first game of what's expected to be a thrilling series, there will also be thousands of dollars up for grabs in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games. FanDuel has a $100,000 prize pool for its MLB World Series Special, while DraftKings is putting $150,000 on the line for its MLB Showdown Championship Series Special. But before you set your MLB DFS lineups, you'll want to see Mike McClure's MLB DFS picks for Game 1 of Red Sox vs. Dodgers.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season, already producing multiple tournament lineups that have won big thanks to some spot-on picks.

In Game 7 of the NLCS on Saturday, McClure rostered Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger on both sites. The result? Bellinger went 1 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday night's single-game slate featuring Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox, McClure is banking on Boston's J.D. Martinez.

Martinez has been red-hot this postseason, recording five hits, three RBI, three runs scored and one home run in his past three games. And he has had success against Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in his career, going 3 for 8 with a double and a home run. Be sure to lock Martinez in as a top MLB DFS pick Tuesday.

Another MLB DFS pick he's all over: Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Kinsler is playing in his third World Series and is coming off his best performance of the postseason. In his last outing, Kinsler went 2 for 4 and has a chance to be a big DFS producer against Kershaw on Tuesday night. During the regular season, Boston's offense ranked eighth in the American League with an OPS of .719 against left-handed pitching.

