MLB DFS for World Series Game 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

After the Red Sox used some clutch hitting to pull away for an 8-4 victory in Game 1 of the World Series, these teams are back at it for Game 2 in Boston on Wednesday evening at 8:09 p.m. ET. With plenty of big hitters such as Mookie Betts, Manny Machado and J.D. Martinez available for this Red Sox vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2 single-game slate, FanDuel is running a $100,000 MLB World Series Special, while DraftKings is hosting a $150,000 Championship Series Special. Whether you're entering those MLB DFS contests or any other tournaments or cash games, be sure to check out the top MLB DFS picks for Oct. 24 from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season, already producing multiple tournament lineups that have won big thanks to some spot-on picks.

In Game 1 of the World Series on Monday, McClure rostered Mookie Betts of the Red Sox. The result? Betts recorded a hit, a walk, a stolen base and a pair of runs, helping Boston to an 8-4 win. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Wednesday night's single-game slate featuring Game 2 of the World Series, McClure is banking on Betts again, as one of the league's top hitters in 2018 gets a righty-lefty matchup against Los Angeles starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. Betts hit .346 this season with 32 home runs, so you can expect a nice return on value this evening. He's stacking him with veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler as the Red Sox look to keep their hot bats rolling after scoring eight runs in Game 1.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points, and he comes at a great price. The pick could be the difference between cashing in or going home with nothing.

So, what are the optimal MLB DFS tournament lineups for Game 2 of the World Series? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.