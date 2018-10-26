MLB DFS for World Series Game 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox head to Los Angeles for Game 3 of the World Series with a 2-0 lead after defeating the Dodgers 4-2 on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET, and in addition to being a must-win game for Los Angeles, there will also be thousands of dollars up for grabs in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games. FanDuel has a $100,000 prize pool for their MLB World Series Special, while DraftKings is putting $150,000 on the line for their Championship Series Special. But before you set your MLB DFS lineups, you'll want to see Mike McClure's MLB DFS picks for Game 3 of Dodgers vs. Red Sox. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season, already producing multiple tournament lineups that have won big thanks to some spot-on picks.

In Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, McClure rostered Mookie Betts of the Red Sox. The result? Betts recorded three hits and scored a run, helping Boston to a 4-2 victory. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Friday night's single-game slate featuring Game 3 of the World Series, McClure is banking on Boston's Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi has been red-hot this postseason. In fact, Benintendi has recorded four hits, one RBI and four runs scored so far in the World Series. And he gets a favorable matchup in Game 3 against Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who's given up 14 hits, 10 earned runs and three home runs in his last three outings. Be sure to lock Benintendi in as a top MLB DFS pick on Friday. He's stacking him with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. as the Red Sox look to keep their hot bats rolling after scoring 12 runs in the first two games.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points, and he comes at a great price. The pick could be the difference between cashing in or going home with nothing.

So, what are the optimal MLB DFS tournament lineups for Game 3 of the World Series? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.