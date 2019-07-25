MLB DFS: Francisco Lindor and top July 25 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Thursday is often an off day for a number of MLB teams, but six games will take place on Thursday evening and MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings are offering hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes. A pair of American League All-Star pitchers will be going head-to-head on Thursday night when Twins ace Jose Berrios takes on White Sox hurler Lucas Giolito. These are two of the brightest young stars in baseball and they're two of the most expensive pitching options available for MLB DFS lineups. Meanwhile, the Yankees and Red Sox are also going head-to-head and sluggers like Aaron Judge, Edwin Encarnacion, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are all part of the Thursday MLB DFS player pool. But before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy, lineups and advice from DFS pro millionaire Mike McClure.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Wednesday, he rostered Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson at just $2,700 on FanDuel. The result: Dickerson went 2-for-3 with two walks and scored four times -- returning an almost 13x value.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor at $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings. Lindor has provided at least a 3x return on FanDuel in six of his last eight starts, and after beginning the season on the IL (ankle), he's now sporting an .851 OPS with 16 home runs and 15 stolen bases through just 82 games. Lindor gets an extremely favorable matchup against Royals left-hander Mike Montgomery on Thursday, who Lindor is 4-for-7 against him lifetime with a pair of doubles and a walk.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman ($3,400 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings), who enters his matchup with the Rangers ranked sixth in the American League in slugging percentage (.540). Chapman has at least one hit in four of his last five games and gets a nice matchup against Texas starter Ariel Jurado, who has given up 10 earned runs in his last nine innings pitched.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday.

