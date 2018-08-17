MLB DFS: Francisco Lindor and top picks for August 17 FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy baseball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
MLB DFS players have plenty of options on Friday, August 17, with 14 games on the main slate and big-time tournaments like the $300,000 MLB Colossus on FanDuel and $1,350,000 Champ Series Main Event on DraftKings that pays out $300,000 to the winner. Before you enter your MLB DFS picks for these tournaments or any others, you'll want to hear what Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in winnings and has been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.
On Thursday, McClure rostered McClure rostered Twins second baseman Miguel Sano at just $2,800 on FanDuel. The result: Sano exploded for a home run and three RBIs -- returning 34.9 points and over 12x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Friday's MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.
Alonso has at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs this season, he's an affordable source of power who has a favorable chance of going deep at Progressive Field, one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball.
McClure is stacking Alonso with shortstop Francisco Lindor at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.
Lindor (.291/29/75) is one of the top-hitting infielders in baseball this season. And both players are top MLB DFS picks for Friday because they get an enticing matchup against struggling Orioles starter David Hess, who has a sky-high 6.25 ERA.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Three pitchers have a case for NL MVP
The position player candidates in the NL don't yield a field near as strong as in the AL
-
Why Mookie Betts is the AL MVP favorite
Mike Trout and Jose Ramirez have the rest of the season to dethrone Betts
-
MLB roundup: Gray rolls in win
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
-
Urena suspended six games for Acuna HBP
Urena will miss a start
-
Puig suspended two games for dust-up
Hundley will instead receive a fine
-
Dodgers' Jansen could be back Monday
Jansen was thought to be out for at least a month, maybe longer