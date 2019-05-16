MLB DFS: Freddie Freeman and best picks for May 16 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The MLB schedule for Thursday, May 16, gets an early start with four games beginning between 1:05 and and 1:15 p.m. ET. The MLB DFS main slate action, however, focuses on the five games starting at 6:40 p.m. ET or later with intriguing matchups such as Cardinals vs. Braves, Mariners vs. Twins and Cubs vs. Reds all included. Before entering any kind of MLB DFS cash game or tournament on a site such as FanDuel or DraftKings on Thursday, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, top picks and advice can help you build the perfect roster.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 12x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen some huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Thursday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Thursday includes targeting Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Freeman has been one of the most consistent hitters in the National League the past few years, and he's off to another solid start in 2019, slashing .304/7/23. His .401 on-base percentage ranks ninth in the NL as well.

McClure is stacking Freeman with Austin Riley ($2,100 on FanDuel, $3,400 on DraftKing) as he looks to take advantage of one of the fastest-rising prospects in the game. Riley, a third baseman by background, was called up by the Braves this week to replace injured outfielder Ender Inciarte (back). Riley had 15 home runs in the minor leagues before getting the call, and he crushed one in his second MLB at-bat ever on Wednesday, showing his power easily translates to the majors. He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in as one of your top MLB DFS value picks for Thursday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.