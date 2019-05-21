MLB DFS: Gary Sanchez and top picks for May 21 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's a huge day for MLB DFS players on Tuesday, May 21, with 15 games on the MLB schedule. The main slate action gets underway on FanDuel and DraftKings at 7 p.m. ET, and there are some big arms available such as Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw and Caleb Smith. Top MLB DFS hitting options for Tuesday include Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout, while the MLB injury report will certainly come into play with George Springer (back) among the names to keep an eye on. There's a huge player pool to navigate on Tuesday, and before finalizing any of your own MLB DFS picks, you'll want to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million as a professional DFS player, and his top picks and advice can help you find value in your selections on Tuesday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments multiple times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes targeting Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez ($4,200 on FanDuel, $5,200 on DraftKings), who has gone off for over 4x value on FanDuel in consecutive games.

New York's offense is humming right now, putting up a whopping 23 runs over the past two games. Sanchez has been right in the middle of it, recording four RBIs in Game 1 against the Orioles on Monday. He'll look to keep rolling on Tuesday against David Hess (1-5, 5.58 ERA), a pitcher he's hit two career home runs against in just seven at-bats, so lock Sanchez in and look for big numbers in a matchup he's shown the ability to exploit.

Another one of the top MLB DFS picks McClure recommends for Tuesday is Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera at $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. Cabrera is a significantly cheaper option on the hot corner than players such as Kris Bryant and Alex Bregman, but he's shown the ability to go off for big numbers. On Monday, he hit two home runs, leading to almost 13x value on FanDuel, and if he can continue his power surge against the Mariners on Tuesday, he could be a key part of any winning MLB DFS lineup.

