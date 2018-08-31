MLB DFS: Giancarlo Stanton and best picks for August 31 FanDuel and DraftKings daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's a loaded Friday night of baseball action with the MLB DFS main slate featuring every team in the league. Daily Fantasy sports sites are going big with tournaments such as the $400,000 Mega $8's on DraftKings and the $400,000 Enormous Monster on FanDuel. Before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments, you'll want to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who has won almost $2 million as a professional DFS player.

Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

On Thursday, McClure called Luke Voit of the Yankees "too cheap on both sites." The result? He exploded with two hits, including a home run and an RBI, returning 28.4 points on FanDuel and over 10x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable evening.

For Friday's main slate, McClure loves Yankees first baseman Greg Bird at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings.

Don't be deceived by his low batting average (.198) because he has good power against right-handed pitching, which is what he'll see on Friday. He's hit eight of his 11 home runs this season against righties, so be sure to add him as a top MLB DFS pick on Friday for practically free.

He's stacking him with outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings.

Stanton has huge power (33 HRs, 84 RBIs) and is playing at home this evening in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league. And both he and Bird have big-time potential because of an enticing matchup against the Tigers and starter Jordan Zimmermann (4.38 ERA). This a top MLB DFS stack you should be all over.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a huge discount. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.