MLB DFS: Giancarlo Stanton and best picks for June 22 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Saturday, June 22, with both Cardinals vs. Angels and Twins vs. Royals getting the day underway with a 2:15 p.m. ET start time. Ten games begin at 4:10 p.m. ET or earlier, with five, including showdowns such as Braves vs. Nationals, Yankees vs. Astros and Dodgers vs. Rockies, beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET or later. That means MLB DFS players have multiple slates to evaluate and some big-time names to consider such as Luis Castillo, Christian Yelich, Josh Bell and Mookie Betts. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks of your own for Saturday, first check in with DFS pro Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career, and his advice, player pool and optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday can help you crush your selections.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary MLB DFS projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments over the past weekend, including a top 2 percent finish on Sunday when his DraftKings lineup finished with a whopping 185.9 points.

Then on Friday, he put Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo in his optimal lineup on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result? Choo recorded three hits and stole a base -- returning almost 6x value on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen some huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Saturday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

One of the top MLB DFS picks McClure is targeting for Saturday is Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $4,200 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. Stanton (biceps) returned to New York's lineup this week for the first time since the end of March. It took him a few games to get his timing back, but he found his rhythm on Thursday, recording three hits, including a double, and scoring a run. His price is around $1,000 cheaper on both sites than it was at times in 2018, so take advantage of the discount now before it goes back up.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Saturday includes rostering Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara ($3,000 on FanDuel, $4,100 on DraftKings), who gets a dream matchup against the White Sox and struggling starter Odrisamer Despaigne (0-2, 8.71 ERA, 2.13 WHIP).

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.