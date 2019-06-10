MLB DFS: Gleyber Torres and top picks for June 10 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

There are nine games on the MLB schedule for Monday, and they all get underway at 7 p.m. ET or later, meaning the main slate should be intense as daily Fantasy players set lineups for MLB DFS tournaments like the $125K Monday MLB Rally on FanDuel and $200K Starting Nine on DraftKings. Chris Sale, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Lucas Giolito are among the most expensive pitchers available, while there are several big bats to choose from with Trevor Story, Josh Bell and Javier Baez among the top options. Before locking anything in, first be sure to see the MLB DFS advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his optimal lineups and top MLB DFS picks can help you make all the right calls on Monday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments multiple times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, he's set his sights on Monday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

For Monday, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. Torres has reached base in eight straight games and enters the week slashing .274/14/32. Despite those impressive power numbers, he's just the seventh most expensive shortstop available on DraftKings and the 11th most expensive on FanDuel, and McClure sees huge value in rostering him as he takes on the Mets in the opener of their Subway Series.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Monday also includes targeting Cubs outfielder Carlos Gonzalez ($3,100 on FanDuel, $3,000 on DraftKings), who returned over 8x value on Sunday and now takes aim at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Monday. Gonzalez has been a solid addition for the Cubs since being picked up following his release by the Indians on May 26.. He's hit a home run and scored four runs through five games in Chicago thus far, and he's in a strong position to return value on Monday at a fraction of the cost of other options in the outfield.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player with a dream matchup who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.