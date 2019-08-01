MLB DFS: J.D. Martinez and best August 1 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The Houston Astros made a splash at the MLB trade deadline by sending prospects to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for six-time All-Star Zack Greinke. Now, they're even more serious 2019 World Series threats with a rotation of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Greinke as their top three. Cole will be on the mound on Thursday against the Cleveland Indians and will look to put up his 12th double-digit strikeout game of the season. Cole will undoubtedly be a popular option in MLB DFS lineups on Thursday night with a truncated nine-game main slate. FanDuel has a $115,000 Thursday MLB Rally that awards $20,000 to first place, while DraftKings has a $250,000 Relay Throw that shells out $50,000 to first. With so much money on the line, you'll want see the optimal MLB DFS picks from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure, before you fill out your lineups.

McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Wednesday, he rostered Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval on FanDuel at just $2,700. The result: Sandoval went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk -- returning over 20 points and 8x value. Now, McClure has set his sights on Thursday's MLB DFS slates. You can see his full roster at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez at $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. The three-time All-Star has put up returns of at least 5.5x in five of his last 10 starts and had multiple hits in seven of his last 11 games. That's raised his slash line to .297/.369/.539 for the season.

Martinez is slugging a staggering .891 against left-handed pitching and gets a juicy matchup against Rays lefty Brendan McKay on Thursday night. You'll want Martinez in your MLB DFS lineups to take advantage of a lefty-masher against an untested young starter.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2,700 on FanDuel, $4,000 on DraftKings), who has been on a roll his past two games, recording five hits and scoring four runs during that span. Choi, a lefty, does most of his damage against right-handed pitching, and that's what he'll see from Andrew Cashner on Thursday. When facing righties, Choi has a .280 average and has hit nine of his 10 home runs, so you can confidently lock him Thursday and look for a big return on value.

