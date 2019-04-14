MLB DFS: J.D. Martinez and best picks for April 14 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's an absolutely loaded schedule for MLB DFS players on Sunday, April 14, with 15 games on the slate. And some of the league's top names at pitchers such as Max Scherzer, David Price, Jose Berrios and Jacob deGrom will be on the hill. Making the right call at pitcher is crucial for MLB DFS players, as is figuring out the right mix of expensive and value hitters with players such as Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge available. Before entering a Sunday MLB DFS tournament such as the $125K MLB Grand Slam on FanDuel or the $150K Walk-Off Home run on DraftKings, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. His top MLB DFS picks for April 14, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Sunday's huge slate.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Friday, McClure recommended Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi at $3,600 on FanDuel. The result? He went 2-for-4 with a home run, returning 21.7 points and 6x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

One of the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday that McClure recommends is Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. While some sluggers have struggled out of the gates this season, Martinez is pacing well with his massive 2018 campaign. He's hitting .316 thus far with three home runs and nine RBIs. He's also recorded an extra-base hit in three straight games, so even at his expensive price, he'll have a great chance to return value on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday includes stacking Martinez with first baseman Steve Pearce ($2,400 on FanDuel, $4,200 on DraftKings) as the Red Sox take on a struggling Orioles' pitching staff that has a team ERA of 6.41. The Orioles are scheduled to start lefty John Means, and Pearce has hit left-handers extremely well in recent years with a .274 average with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs against them over the past three seasons.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 20, even 30 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you'd expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

