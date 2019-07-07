MLB DFS: J.D. Martinez and top picks for July 7 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's a loaded day of action on Sunday, with 15 games on the MLB schedule, including big-time matchups like Yankees vs. Rays, Brewers vs. Pirates, Cubs vs. White Sox, and Dodgers vs. Padres. It's the last day before the All-Star break and every team will take the field. With so many marquee matchups on the schedule and multiple slates unfolding throughout the day, daily Fantasy players need to look up and down lineups and pitching staffs to find the best values for MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Trevor Bauer, Patrick Corbin, and Charlie Morton are among the most expensive pitchers, while Josh Bell, Freddie Freeman, and Mike Trout are a few of the priciest hitters. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks of your own for Sunday, you should see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool can help you nail your rosters for Sunday's action.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary MLB DFS projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments three weekends ago, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup finished with a whopping 185.9 points.

On Friday, he put Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in his optimal lineup on FanDuel at just $2,500. The result: Aguilar exploded for two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs -- returning almost 30 points and over 11x value. That pick helped McClure's FanDuel optimal lineup return 8x for followers on Friday. Now he's set his sights on Sunday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Astros second baseman Jose Altuve at $3,600 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings. The 2017 MVP has seen his numbers (.259/10/25) fall this season, but he's still capable of big DFS returns, like when he went off for almost 8x value on FanDuel against the Rockies earlier this week. And Altuve has crushed left-handed pitching this year (.348 average/1.131 OPS), which is what he'll see from Angels starter Jose Suarez (5.40 ERA) on Sunday.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Martinez, an All-Star this season and two-time silver slugger winner, is slashing .300/18/48. He ranks seventh in the American League in slugging percentage (.537) and OPS (.909) on the year.

He's in a strong position to exploit Tigers starter Gregory Soto, who enters Sunday's matchup at 0-2 with an 8.06 ERA and a WHIP of 1.88. Martinez is riding an eight-game hitting streak, so you can confidently lock him in as one of the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.