MLB DFS: Joc Pederson and best picks for May 17 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
It's a huge day for MLB DFS players on Friday, May 17, with 15 games on the schedule. All of them get underway at 7 p.m. ET or later, meaning the main slate on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings will have a huge player pool. Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole are some of the big-name pitchers who will be on the mound, while George Springer, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout are some of the most expensive hitting options. Before entering any kind of MLB DFS tournament for Friday such as the $250K MLB Giant Grand Slam on FanDuel or the $400K Mega 8's on DraftKings, first check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and his optimal lineups, top MLB DFS picks and advice can help you navigate Friday's huge slate.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.
He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 12x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen some huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Friday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.
Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Friday includes targeting Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $3,100 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. Pederson (.220/13/22), a left-handed hitter, specializes in crushing right-handed pitching, and that's what he'll see against the Reds and starter Anthony DeSclafani on Friday. Pederson has owned DeSclafani historically with a .444 average and two home runs against him. That strong history, plus the fact that this matchup is at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, gives Pederson a great chance to do some damage on Friday.
Another one of the top MLB DFS picks for Friday that McClure is recommending is Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Chapman is slashing .265/10/24, putting him well on his way to a career year. Despite his strong numbers, he's just the ninth-most expensive third baseman on FanDuel, making him a strong value pick for Friday.
McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.
So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.
