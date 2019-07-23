MLB DFS: Joc Pederson and top July 23 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Fifteen games are on the MLB schedule on Tuesday, July 23, with the first pitch of the day coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. That means the main slate action on daily Fantasy sites will be heavy. FanDuel is hosting a $125K Tuesday MLB Rally, while DraftKings has a $400K Grand Slam among its MLB DFS tournament options. Trevor Bauer, Madison Bumgarner, Dallas Keuchel and Stephen Strasburg are some of the intriguing names available at pitcher, while Christian Yelich, Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Cody Bellinger are some of the most expensive bats. And before making the call on those players or any others, first be sure to see the top MLB DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool can help you cash in on Tuesday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

On Monday, he rostered Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu on DraftKings. The result: LeMahieu recorded three hits, including a home run, two RBIs and a walk.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Reds first baseman Joey Votto at $3,300 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. Votto has three multi-hit games in his last four outings, and he'll look to keep those type of numbers rolling against Zach Davies and the Brewers. Davies has been impressive (8-2, 2.79 ERA) this year, but Votto has had his number historically, entering this matchup with a .370 average against him.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson ($3,500 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings), who has hit all 23 home runs against right-handed pitching, which is what he'll see from Angels starter Felix Pena on Tuesday. Pena also got rocked for eight earned runs in 4.2 innings during his last start, so this is a matchup that Pederson should be able to exploit.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.