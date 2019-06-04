MLB DFS: Joc Pederson and top picks for June 4 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

After a smaller slate to start the week, the Tuesday, June 4 MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games, all of which start at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. That means there's a huge player pool for MLB DFS main slates on the top daily Fantasy sites, and plenty of tough calls to make for tournaments such as the Tuesday $222K Ridiculous Rally on FanDuel or the $225K Extra Inning on DraftKings. Aces such as Blake Snell, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Stephen Strasburg are scheduled to be on the hill, while there are also plenty of elite hitters available such as Christian Yelich, Josh Bell and Cody Bellinger. And before making the final call on these players or any others, first be sure to see the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday from Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro and his optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Tuesday's huge slate.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments multiple times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Tuesday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

For Tuesday's MLB DFS slates, we can tell you McClure is targeting Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber at $3,500 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings. Schwarber is hitting just .220 on the season, but he brings a couple big assets to MLB DFS players -- his power and his patience. He has 10 home runs on the season and is in the top 10 in the National League in walks with 32 on the season. McClure loves his chances to exploit a favorable matchup against Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman, who has a sky-high 7.20 ERA this year.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson ($3,800 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings), who is fourth in the National League with 18 home runs. And he's hit all of them against righties, which is what he'll see in Diamondbacks' starter Taylor Clarke (4.67 ERA) on Tuesday, so confidently lock him in your lineups.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.