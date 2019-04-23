MLB DFS: Jose Abreu and top picks for April 23 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Finding the right matchup to exploit in MLB DFS tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. And Tuesday's main MLB DFS slate on DraftKings and FanDuel, which features 13 games, is offering contests with big-time prizes like the $200K Mini Single Season HR Record on DraftKings and the $300K Tuesday MLB MON8STER on FanDuel. Whether it's an outfielder who has a favorable matchup against a struggling pitcher, or a pitcher who's capable of putting up a monster stat line, finding the right MLB DFS value picks is key. But before you lock in your MLB DFS lineups, you'll want to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Monday, McClure rostered Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado at $4,600 on FanDuel. The result: He went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBI and a home run, returning over 40 points and almost 9x value. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Tuesday's MLB DFS slate and locked in his picks.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes targeting Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $4,400 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. Story has been a consistent threat at the plate for the Rockies all season long. In fact, he's recorded at least one hit in 11 consecutive games thus far. And he's been an absolute stud for MLB DFS players who have rostered him, returning over 4x value on DraftKings in four of his last six outings. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Tuesday.

Another pick he's all over: White Sox 1B Jose Abreu at $2,800 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. Abreu is coming off his best performance of the season on Monday night. The 32-year-old had three hits, five RBIs, two runs scored and a home run in Chicago's 12-2 victory over the Orioles. Abreu returned 15x value on FanDuel last night and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Tuesday against Orioles starter Andrew Cashner, who has a 4.97 ERA.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 20, even 30 points, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.