MLB DFS: Josh Donaldson and top picks for April 8 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The Monday MLB schedule features a marquee pitching matchup between Justin Verlander and Masahiro Tanaka in Yankees vs. Astros. That game will draw many of the headlines, but every game on April 8 is important for MLB DFS players as they evaluate all the matchups and decide if hitters such as Mike Trout, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Christian Yelich or Nolan Arenado are worth their prices this evening. Before entering an MLB DFS tournament such as the $400k Mega Swing for the Fences on DraftKings or the $125k Monday MLB Rally on FanDuel, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a professional DFS player and his advice, optimal lineups and top MLB DFS picks for Monday, April 8, can help you cash in.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Astros shortstop Aledmys Diaz at just $2,000 on FanDuel. The result? He exploded with a 2-for-4 performance that included a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs -- returning a whopping 38.4 points and almost 20x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Josh Donaldson at $3,900 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. It's been a slow start for Donaldson (.167), who the Braves paid $23 million for in 2019. But he topped 30 home runs in three of his last four seasons, and McClure loves his value this evening as he hits in the thin air in Denver.

Donaldson draws a matchup against lefty Kyle Freeland, and the Atlanta third baseman has shown huge power against left-handed pitching. His slugging percentage is .566 against southpaws over the past three years, so confidently lock him in despite his lower-than-expected numbers thus far.

Part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy for Monday also include targeting Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings as both these players look to benefit from hitter-friendly conditions in the 8:40 p.m. ET Braves vs. Rockies matchup at Coors Field. Desmond also has big power upside that hasn't been unlocked this year, so he could be an MLB DFS breakout player this evening at an affordable price.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.