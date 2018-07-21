MLB DFS, July 21: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday July 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR action in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling through this season, producing multiple tournament lineups that have won big thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson at just $2,600 on FanDuel. The result: He recorded two hits, a run, an RBI and a stolen base -- returning 24.7 points on FanDuel and almost 10x value for owners. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Saturday's loaded main slate, McClure loves Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Alonso has reached base safely in six straight games and is an affordable source of power with 13 home runs on the season.



McClure is stacking him with outfielder Tyler Naquin, who is a huge bargain at $2,200 on FanDuel, $3,400 on DraftKings.



He's loading up on the Indians to take advantage of a matchup against Rangers starter Bartolo Colon, who is 5-7 on the season with a 4.64 ERA and has given up 22 home runs.



The game will take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, the second most hitter-friendly stadium in Major League Baseball. Get Alonso and Naquin in your lineups and watch the points roll in while saving plenty of salary cap room for other big names.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of big numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go off for 30, even 40 points, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



