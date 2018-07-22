MLB DFS, July 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, July 22, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



To close out last week, McClure rostered Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson for $2,600 on FanDuel. The result: Granderson had two hits, a run, an RBI and a stolen base -- returning 24.7 points and nearly 10x value on FanDuel.



For Sunday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.



Pearce will benefit from a favorable pitching matchup against Blaine Hardy, who is making just his ninth career start in the majors. In his last start against the Red Sox, Hardy got rocked for five earned runs and eight hits in six innings. Roster Pearce with plenty of confidence on Sunday.



McClure is also eyeing Orioles shortstop Tim Beckham, who is $3,100 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel.



On Saturday, batting leadoff against the Blue Jays, Beckham had two hits and scored a run. He has the potential to be a big run-producer on Sunday against J.A. Happ, who in his previous start allowed five runs in less than four innings of work.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine here to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.