MLB DFS, July 25: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Wednesday, July 25, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien at $3,200 on FanDuel. The result: Semien scored two runs and had three RBIs -- returning 22.9 points on FanDuel and over 7x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Wednesday, McClure is again going with Semien, this time at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.



Semien has been teeing off on the Rangers' pitching in this series, recording three hits and four RBIs through two games. He'll get another chance to expose it on Wednesday against lefty Martin Perez, who has a sky-high 8.05 ERA and has given up nine home runs in 34.2 innings this year.



He's stacking him with outfielder Khris Davis, who is $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.



Davis has also been red-hot, hitting four home runs in his last three games. And Oakland has scored a whopping 28 runs against the Rangers in the past two games, so be sure to load up on the A's again on Wednesday to take advantage of a sizzling lineup that has been going off at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington.



