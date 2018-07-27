MLB DFS, July 27: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, July 27, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered A's outfielder Nick Martini at $3,000 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded for two hits, two runs and an RBI -- returning 27.9 points and over 9x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Friday, McClure is loving Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.



Gattis gets a juicy matchup against Rangers starter Yovani Gallardo, who has an ERA of close to 5.00. And Gattis has hit Gallardo well in his career, with a .385 average against him with multiple extra-base hits.



Another pick McClure is all over on Friday: Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.



He gets an enticing matchup against Mets starter Jason Vargas, who has a sky-high 8.60 ERA. And though Harrison only has six home runs on the season, he's hit two in his last three games, so he's an extremely affordable power option on Friday who could return big points at a small price.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he's not even the most expensive player at his position. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.