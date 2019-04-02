MLB DFS: Justin Smoak and top picks for April 2 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The 2019 MLB season rolls on with a busy night of action on Tuesday, April 2, with many aces such as Justin Verlander and Blake Snell set to take the hill. Less than one week into the season, stats can be deceiving at this point so MLB DFS players will need to consider last year's numbers, early trends and matchups when setting lineups for MLB DFS tournaments such as the $100K Tuesday MLB Monster on FanDuel or the MLB $350K Touch 'Em All on DraftKings. And before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's studied every matchup and has revealed his optimal MLB DFS lineups and advice to help you cash in on tonight's large slate.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Monday, McClure recommended Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias at $7,200 on FanDuel. The result: Urias threw five strong innings against the Giants, giving up no runs, just three hits and striking out seven -- returning 36 points and 5x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

For Tuesday's MLB DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. The switch-hitter gets a very favorable matchup against Orioles righty Andrew Cashner, who gave up six earned runs in four innings in his opener. Smoak has scored a run in three of his last four games, and with 63 combined home runs over the past two seasons, he's clearly shown the ability to produce power numbers. He's one of the value MLB DFS picks you can be all over this evening.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes targeting Carlos Correa at $3,000 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Correa started the season a few days late due to a neck injury, but he looked extremely comfortable at the plate on Monday, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. He also gets the luxury of hitting at Globe Life Park in Arlington, the most hitter-friendly stadium during the 2018 MLB season.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.