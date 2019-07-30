MLB DFS: Justin Turner and best July 30 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The MLB schedule for Tuesday gets underway with a 3:40 p.m. ET afternoon game between the Padres and Orioles, but most MLB DFS players will be eyeing the 14-game main slate that begins at 7 p.m. ET. It includes matchups loaded with MLB playoff picture implications such as Braves vs. Nationals, Red Sox vs. Rays, Cubs vs. Cardinals and Astros vs. Indians. Those games will feature some popular MLB DFS picks such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto, Mookie Betts and Javier Baez, but MLB DFS players need to know the matchups in every game to build the perfect lineups for daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in your MLB DFS lineups, first check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a DFS pro and his top picks, MLB DFS advice and player pool can help you make all the right calls on a busy Tuesday evening.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Monday, he rostered Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $3,400 on DraftKings. The result: Dahl went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs -- returning over 20 points and around 5x value. Now, McClure has set his sights on Tuesday's MLB DFS slates. You can see his full roster at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner at $4,200 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. Turner (.288/15/44) has been slumping a bit, hitting .241 in July and he comes into Tuesday hitless in his last two games. But his matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday is the perfect opportunity for him to heat back up. Not only is he playing at one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league, he'll take on Kyle Freeland, a pitcher he has absolutely crushed in his career. He has a lifetime .522 average and a 1.281 OPS against him, so confidently lock Turner in for Tuesday night.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($4,200 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings), who gets a nice matchup against the Diamondbacks and starter Taylor Clarke (6.10 ERA). Judge has 11 home runs in just 50 games played this season, and Clarke has given up a total of 11 home runs in his last seven outings. That means Judge has a great chance to return value for MLB DFS players with just one swing on Tuesday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.