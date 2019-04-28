MLB DFS: Kole Calhoun and top picks for April 28 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's a stacked schedule for MLB DFS players on Sunday, April 28, with 10 games on the slate. And some of the league's top position players such as Eddie Rosario, Mike Trout, Trevor Story and Anthony Rendon will all be available to roster in MLB DFS tournaments. Making the right call on players such as those is crucial for MLB DFS players, as is figuring out the right mix of expensive and value pitchers with players such as Chris Sale, Sonny Gray and Tyler Glasnow on the hill. Before entering a Sunday MLB DFS tournament such as the $125K Sunday MLB Grand Salami on FanDuel or the $150K Rally Cap on DraftKings, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. His top MLB DFS picks for April 28, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Sunday's huge slate.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Friday, McClure rostered White Sox 1B Jose Abreu at $4,500 on DraftKings. The result: He went 4-for-5 with a home run, 5 RBI and two runs scored, returning 33 points and over 7x value. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Sunday's MLB DFS slate and locked in his picks.

One of the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday that McClure recommends is Angels OF Mike Trout at $5,000 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. Trout and the Angels take on a struggling Royals' pitching staff that has a team ERA of 5.28. The Royals are scheduled to start right-hander Homer Bailey, who's coming off a disappointing performance that saw him give up four earned runs and four walks in one inning of work. Lock him in as one of the top overall MLB DFS plays on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday includes stacking Trout with teammate Kole Calhoun at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Calhoun has been on an absolute tear this week. He's been tearing up Kansas City's pitching this series with four hits, a home run and three runs scored through the first two games. And he enters Sunday's showdown against the Royals having recorded eight hits, three home runs, seven RBIs and seven runs scored over the last seven days. The 31-year-old is seeing the ball as well as he ever has, which provides an opportunity to take advantage of his affordable MLB DFS price tag on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.