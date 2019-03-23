MLB DFS: Kris Bryant and top picks for 2019 Opening Day DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The 2019 MLB season is off and running with the Mariners sweeping the Athletics in the Japan Opening Series. However, league-wide MLB Opening Day isn't until March 28. But MLB DFS players looking for an opportunity to win big are already studying the matchups and hunting for value. There will be millions on the line in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings, and isolating the right matchup and rostering the right stack could be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. So before you set your MLB DFS lineups, be sure to check out the MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from DFS pro millionaire Mike McClure first.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season with multiple huge cashes on big daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, and anyone who followed him was up big.

For MLB Opening Day 2019, we can tell you McClure is high on Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant at $3,800 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. Bryant is looking for a bounce-back season after 2018 was derailed by a nagging shoulder injury. He's feeling healthy heading into the opener, but his lower numbers last season have led to a discount in his MLB DFS pricing. He'll be highly-motivated to prove that last season was a fluke, and McClure has found huge value on him for Opening Day.

Part of McClure's 2019 Opening Day MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox on 2019 MLB Opening Day, and Chicago has already named left-hander Carlos Rodon its starter. That bodes well for the switch-hitting Mondesi, as he hits it much better from the right side of the plate, posting an .834 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2018.

Mondesi is 3-for-5 in his career against Rodon with a double and two RBIs. He's also been hitting the ball really well this spring, with a .904 OPS in 50 plate appearances, buoyed by a pair of home runs. He's also swiped four bases this spring, so he's an MLB DFS pick you can count on for Opening Day.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Opening Day because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Opening Day? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.