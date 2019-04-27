MLB DFS: Kris Bryant and top picks for April 27 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Saturday's main slate brings some tough questions for MLB DFS players as they set their lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Brewers OF Christian Yelich, who has a tough matchup against Noah Syndergaard and the Mets, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Rangers OF Nomar Mazara, who's returned over 10x value on FanDuel in two of his last three outings? Is a pitcher coming back from injury such as Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) safe to roster in MLB DFS tournaments or cash games on Saturday? With FanDuel hosting a $100K Saturday MLB Monster and DraftKings running a $150K Saturday Slugfest that awards $50K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for MLB DFS players to make. Before locking in any MLB DFS rosters, be sure to check out the top MLB DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Friday, McClure rostered White Sox 1B Jose Abreu at $4,500 on DraftKings. The result: He went 4-for-5 with a home run, 5 RBI and two runs scored, returning 33 points and over 7x value. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Saturday's MLB DFS slate and locked in his picks.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Saturday includes targeting Cubs OF Ben Zobrist at $2,400 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings. Zobrist comes at an extremely affordable price on Saturday, which will allow you to load your MLB DFS roster with big-time playmakers. Plus, Zobrist gets an ideal matchup against Arizona starting pitcher Zack Godley, who enters Saturday's tilt with a 6.67 ERA. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Saturday's slate.

He's stacking him with teammate Kris Bryant at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. Bryant went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday against Arizona. The 27-year-old slugger's power numbers are noticeably down so far in 2019, but he's starting to heat up for MLB DFS players who have rostered him, returning over 4x value on FanDuel in two of his last three outings.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 20, even 30 points, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.