MLB DFS: Kyle Schwarber and best picks for September 27 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

With just four days left in the MLB regular season and the MLB playoffs right around the corner, there are six games on the MLB DFS main slate beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. DraftKings is featuring a $150,000 Turn Two, while FanDuel is hosting a $100,000 MLB Squeeze for action on Thursday, Sept. 27. And before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS professional with almost $2 million in career winnings and a top-notch predictive model that helps him find the top MLB DFS picks every day.

McClure is at his best when it comes to MLB, having been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player. He's won huge this year thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Wednesday, McClure rostered Cubs second baseman Daniel Murphy at $3,300 on FanDuel. The result? Murphy went 2-for-5 and scored twice -- returning 18.4 points and almost 6x value for owners. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Thursday's main slate, McClure is again backing Murphy, this time at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. Murphy has been a strong late-season addition for the Cubs, batting .266 in September with four home runs.

McClure is stacking Murphy with outfielder Kyle Schwarber at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. Schwarber has a .333 career average and two home runs against opposing starter Trevor Williams. Lock these two in as a top MLB DFS stack for Thursday and look for a huge return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points, and he isn't even the most expensive player at his position. This pick could be the difference between cashing in or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.