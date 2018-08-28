MLB DFS: Manny Machado and best picks for August 28 FanDuel and DraftKings daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Every team in the league is in action Tuesday evening, and MLB DFS players have plenty of opportunities to cash in on the main slate. FanDuel is hosting a $300,000 Jumbo Home Run, while DraftKings is holding a $225,000 Rally Cap. Before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments, you'll want to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who has won almost $2 million as a professional DFS player.

Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

On Monday, McClure was all over Mets shortstop Amed Rosario at just $2,900 on FanDuel. The result? Rosario exploded with two hits, a run, an RBI and a stolen base -- returning 18.7 points and over 6x value for owners. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado at $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Machado (.301/31/82) is already one of the top hitters in the league, and he's been red hot recently, hitting a home run in back-to-back games and recording five RBIs in the last two outings.

McClure is stacking him with outfielder Joc Pederson at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

This is a top MLB stack because the Dodgers get an enticing matchup against Rangers righty Ariel Jurado, who has a sky-high 6.40 ERA. And they're playing at Globe Life Park in Arlington, which has been the most hitter-friendly park in the league in 2018.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a huge bargain. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.