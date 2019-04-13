MLB DFS: Matt Carpenter and best picks for April 13 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

All 30 MLB teams are scheduled to be in action on Saturday, April 13, with Astros vs. Mariners, Dodgers vs. Brewers and Braves vs. Mets among the big-time matchups fans have to look forward to. MLB DFS players have plenty of options throughout the day as well with Justin Verlander and Blake Snell among the big arms expected to take the mound. The large slate also means there are plenty of explosive hitters such as Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Cody Bellinger available in MLB DFS tournaments such as the $100k Saturday Squeeze on FanDuel or the $150k Saturday Slugfest on DraftKings. Before locking in an MLB DFS lineup for any kind of daily Fantasy tournament or cash game for Saturday, first see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Saturday's huge MLB schedule.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Friday, McClure recommended Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi at $3,600 on FanDuel. The result? He went 2-for-4 with a home run, returning 21.7 points and 6x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

One of the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday that McClure recommends is Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings. St. Louis travels to Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday to take on the Cincinnati Reds, and McClure is looking for plenty of offense in this matchup.

Carpenter has hit at least 20 home runs four seasons in a row, so it's a good bet that he'll get his slow start to 2019 turned around quickly. And at a discounted price, he has a great chance to tee off on Reds starter Tanner Roark on Saturday. Roark has a a 5.79 ERA and a WHIP of 1.93 through two starts. And in 11 career plate appearances, Carpenter has reached base six times against Roark, so you can confidently lock him in as a top MLB DFS pick for Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Saturday includes targeting Reds outfielder Jesse Winker ($3,000 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings), who has returned at least 6x value on FanDuel in three straight games. He showed some power during that span with two home runs. But he also showed patience with three walks, helping him score five total runs in those three games.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 20, even 30 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you'd expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.